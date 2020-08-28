Denver’s long streak of 90s ends, 80s and better rain chances on Friday and Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver hit 96 degrees Thursday. It was the 17th consecutive day in the 90s, which is the sixth-longest streak on the city’s official record.

August is the warmest on record thus far. Denver has hit the 90s on 25 days — the most ever for August in the city.

This also puts the yearly count of 90s at 67, which is on track to break the record of 73 days of 90 degrees and warmer set in 2012. That year’s summer is the only one that remains hotter than 2020’s.

There will be some cooler days ahead, in two waves.

The first cool-down arrives Friday and Saturday with middle 80s for highs and widespread rain chances for both days.

We will jump back to 90 on Sunday but then the second cool-down arrives Monday to bring us highs in the 70s.

This will be the coolest afternoon in more than two months, and one of just six days cooler than 80 all summer.

6th longest streak of consecutive >=90° days ends Thursday. Friday brings the first of two cooler periods. The first is Friday and Saturday, then Monday and Tuesday cool into the 70s…cooler afternoons than we have had in more than two months. pic.twitter.com/xKN1QXfbkV — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) August 27, 2020

The rain outlook isn’t as promising with the second cool-down; only a few rain showers/thunderstorms are possible with that one. Most of the rain coming to the state during the next week comes Friday and/or Saturday.