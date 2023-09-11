DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay cooler on Monday with a soggy start to the workweek. More rain showers are in the forecast almost every day this week.

Weather today: Cool day, more showers

Monday morning will start with some fog, light rain and lots of clouds. High temperatures will only reach the upper 60s, which is about 15 degrees cooler than normal.

Clouds will be paired with a few more showers, especially through the afternoon so keep the rain gear handy!

Pinpoint Weather: Forecast highs on Sept. 11.

Weather tonight: Clearing, seasonal

The chance for rain showers will continue Monday evening ahead of clearing overnight.

Denver will be left with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the lower 50s, which is right in line with normal.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight temperatures on Sept. 11.

Looking ahead: More rain, staying cooler

While it won’t be a washout of a week, the chance for rain showers remains in the forecast through the start of the weekend.

On Tuesday, Denver will start off with sunshine but will see increasing clouds ahead of the chance for afternoon showers. Highs will reach the mid-70s, which is nearly 10 degrees cooler than normal.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Sept. 11.

The chance for widely scattered rain showers increases on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Temperatures on Wednesday will reach the mid-70s but will struggle to hit a high of 70 degrees on Thursday and Friday. Drier conditions move in just in time for the weekend.