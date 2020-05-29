Denver weekend forecast: Highs in the 80s, rain could be heavy in spots

Alert
DENVER (KDVR) — We’ll have a few showers and thunderstorms along the Front Range and metro Denver until around 11 p.m. Friday. A few may contain brief rain, lightning, some wind and you can never rule out small hail.

A better chance for more storms arrives late on Saturday and could linger into early Sunday morning. Some of the late-night storms could contain heavy rain. We’ll have to watch for localized flooding, but most places won’t see it.

Sunday brings back the late-day scattered thunderstorms, meaning not every place will get rain.

The weather pattern for next week is typical for this time of year as we enter June. Each day will be in the warm 80s, bringing a chance each afternoon and evening of those hit-and-miss storms.

