DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay chilly Friday into the weekend before a winter storm is on track to bring Denver the first snow of the season.

Higher snowfall totals will be in the mountains and foothills. A winter storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning.

Weather tonight: Chilly, a little breezy

Thursday night, Denver will see a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be chilly and fall to the upper 20s. A freeze warning is in effect until noon Friday.

Wind speeds will continue at 10-15 mph, gusting upward of 25 mph. This will drop wind chills to the upper teens and low 20s.

Weather tomorrow: Cooler and gusty

Friday will be cooler and breezy. Denver will reach a high in the lower 50s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Wind gusts will reach 20-25 mph at times.

Looking ahead: Weekend snow and much colder temperatures

On Saturday, the cooling trend will continue with highs only reaching the upper 30s. This cooldown will be paired with the next chance for showers.

As of right now, it looks like Denver sees showers change over to snow after sunset. Across the Front Range, there could be 2-4 inches of snowfall.

Higher elevations will see much higher snowfall totals, so plan for extra travel time if you head out to the mountains or foothills. Some 8-18 inches with localized snow totals of 24 inches are possible.

Wind gusts could reach 35 mph. Snow-covered roads and heavy snowfall could make travel difficult.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Sunday. This is for accumulating snowfall and a drastic drop in temperatures.

Make sure before the weekend that you take time to winterize outside, by taking precautions like taking plants inside for the season, draining sprinkler systems and disconnecting hoses ahead of temperatures well below the freezing mark.

The window with the best chance for accumulating snow is Saturday night into Sunday morning. Even as snowfall wraps up, temperatures will be cold and stay below freezing.

Temperatures will stay chilly on Monday and Tuesday, ahead of more seasonal temperatures around 60 degrees next Wednesday.