DENVER (KDVR) — Cold and snow will return to Denver’s weather late on Thanksgiving and continue on and off into early Saturday. Roads will be slick and slow, especially early on Friday.

Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the snow and cold temperatures that won’t get above freezing. This will be the first measurable snow of November for Denver, which is usually the city’s fifth-snowiest month with an average of about 7 inches of snow.

The highest totals from this will be in the foothills west of Interstate 25, with up to 10 inches possible in spots. Here’s a look at possible snow totals from Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Possible snow totals across Colorado Possible snow totals for the Front Range and Denver

Weather tonight: Increasing clouds and cold

Clouds will be increasing across Colorado Wednesday night in advance of the incoming cold and snowstorm. The wind will be light and in a southerly direction for most areas.

It will be another cold night with readings across the state below freezing and the coldest temperatures up in the Colorado mountain towns.

Overnight low temperatures by Thursday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy and cooler Thanksgiving

It’ll be a mostly cloudy holiday with much cooler temperatures across the state. The biggest change in temperature will be over the Eastern Plains and in metro Denver, with afternoon readings about 30 degrees colder than Wednesday.

Snow showers will develop in the late afternoon in the foothills east of the city and then slowly move out along I-25 later at night.

Forecast highs on Thanksgiving across Colorado from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Cold days then slowly warming

The snow will continue from late Thursday into early Friday before ending. The snow will be on and off through that period. Roads will be slick in spots early and again late on Friday.

Temperatures will stay below freezing from Thursday night through Sunday afternoon.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Temperatures will slowly start to warm to more seasonal levels by the middle of next week. Skies will be mainly sunny starting on Sunday as dry weather takes over after our holiday snow.