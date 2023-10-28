DENVER (KDVR) — The Fox31 Weather team issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day today as temperatures plummet into the 20s over the weekend and snow moves into the metro area.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area which will last until around noon tomorrow. Snow starts out this morning and will be light to begin with but heavy bands of snow are possible in the afternoon hours. Snow totals from 6-10 inches are possible, leading to dangerous travel conditions. If you have errands to run or have to get out and about, do it in the first half of today before the roads become dangerous.

Weather today: Snow and cold

Here comes the snow! Snow has already started in the metro area and will come in waves this morning before the steady snowfall moves into the picture this afternoon. We’re thinking around 6-10 inches are possible, with locally higher amounts west of town. I would not be surprised to see a couple of places with over a foot of snow along the foothills.

How much snow will Denver get this weekend?

Weather tomorrow: Cold again, more snow

On Sunday Denver will wake up to more snow showers and colder temperatures again! Highs only in the upper 20s and lower 30s with an additional 3″ of snowfall possible. The snow will taper off by the late morning and early afternoon as the cold air sticks around.

Looking ahead: Slow warm up

The slow warm-up starts on Monday but we won’t break into the 50s until Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures remain below average early this week and then warm up by the middle of the week with sunshine on the way.