DENVER (KDVR) — After a calm start to the weekend, it will be windy today. Red flag warnings have been issued along the Front Range and parts of southern Colorado are under a high wind warning.

Weather today: Red flag warnings along the Front Range

A red flag warning is in effect Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for parts of the foothills, urban corridor and plains, which includes Boulder, Denver and the Denver International Airport.

Westerly winds could gust up to 50 miles per hour. Dry and windy conditions could lead to rapid fire spread so avoid activities with open flames or sparks. Blowing dust is possible Sunday afternoon across the plains.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the northern mountains with light to moderate snow through Monday morning.

Blowing snow is likely, especially along Highway 40 and is possible along Interstate 70. Wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible in the mountains.

Looking ahead: Unsettled and becoming chilly

The workweek looks cooler and unsettled. A chance of light snow in Denver returns Monday night through Wednesday night.

Snow looks likely Wednesday night and Thursday.

We are then back to sunshine and temps in the 40s for the weekend.