DENVER (KDVR) – The central and northern mountains will stay gusty with winds expected to range between 20 and 50 m.p.h. with scattered snow showers, especially over the high peaks.

Another 1 to 2 inches of precipitation is possible.

Weather Tonight: A gusty Sunday evening

In Denver, decreasing clouds late with lows in the mid-30s. The far western suburbs and Foothills stay breezy with clouds early and a passing snow shower then clearing late.

Weather Tomorrow: Breezy sunshine

Forecast wind gusts on Monday

There will be sunshine and it’ll be breezy in Denver Monday afternoon with wind gusts reaching between 15 and 35 m.p.h.

The mountains can expect sunny skies with gusts above treeline 25 to 50 m.p.h.

Next Storm System

Forecast snow totals (inches) by Thursday 5 p.m.

A strong cold front hits Colorado early Thursday with gusty winds and falling temps. The main storm system tracks north of Colorado, which leaves most of the state in a jet wash.

In Denver, expect increasing clouds and wind with midday gusts expected to reach between 25 to 40 m.p.h. Additionally, there will be a 10% chance of a rain or snow shower.

The mountains will stay windy at 30 to 70 m.p.h. with 3 to 10 inches of snow accumulation.