DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will turn windy, chilly and snowy Wednesday night as a cold front sweeps through Colorado.

Weather tonight: Wind, spotty snow

A cold front will push through the Front Range between 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, bringing an increase in cloud cover and scattered snow showers.

As the front gets closer, temperatures will fall and winds will increase. There will be gusts up to 40 mph Wednesday evening.

Snow showers will be spotty on the Front Range, so there will be areas that don’t see snow or accumulation.

Most places will see snowfall come to an end by midnight. Totals are expected to stay under an inch for the Denver metro area, with up to an inch possible along the Palmer Divide.

The mountains will see 1-6 inches of snow by Thursday evening.

Weather tomorrow: Chilly, windy

Temperatures will be cold behind the cold front, with high dropping to the 30s on Thursday. Winds will stay gusty through the day, making it feel even colder.

There could be some lingering isolated snow showers in the higher elevations throughout Thursday.

Looking ahead: Warm, dry weekend

It will be a warm and dry weekend in Denver, with temperatures heating up near 50 degrees on Friday and reaching the 50s on Saturday.

Mild temperatures and dry conditions will stay through Tuesday of next week.

The Pinpoint Weather team is watching a storm system that will bring snow showers to the Front Range next Wednesday. It is still too far out to know the exact timing and totals, but check the forecast as the event gets closer.