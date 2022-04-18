DENVER (KDVR) — Winds will increase on Tuesday across Colorado with mild temperatures and high fire danger.

High temperatures will climb to 80 degrees in Denver on Tuesday. There will be wind gusts up to 35 mph with humidity as low as 10%.

A fire weather watch and warning are in place in southeast Colorado and across the Western Slope on Tuesday.

Metro Denver will stay dry on Tuesday with rain and snow showers moving into the central and northern mountains late Tuesday night into Wednesday. The Front Range will stay warm and dry through Thursday.

Rain chances will move in Friday through the weekend with gusty winds each afternoon. Temperatures will cool to the 50s and 60s by the weekend.