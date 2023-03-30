DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay windy and warm on Friday keeping fire danger high as the mountains see more rounds of scattered snow showers.

Weather tonight: Clear, breezy

Temperatures will cool to the 30s in Denver overnight with breezy winds. The lower elevations will see less wind than during the day on Thursday with winds staying gusty in the higher elevations.

The eastern half of Colorado will stay dry overnight with scattered snow showers in the mountains.

Weather tomorrow: Windy, mild

Temperatures will cool to the mid-50s on the Front Range Friday afternoon with more gusty winds. Winds will gust up to 40mph in metro Denver.

Another fire weather warning will be in place for Denver and parts of southern Colorado from noon through 7 p.m.

The mountains will continue to see scattered snow showers with 1 to 10 inches of accumulation expected by late Friday night.

Looking ahead: Less wind, beautiful weekend

There will be less wind over the weekend with sunshine and warm temperatures on the Front Range. Dry weather will stay in the forecast through Monday.

Unsettled weather will move in Tuesday and stay for the rest of next week. Each day will bring a chance for rain or snow showers.

These storm systems are still too far away to know the exact timing and if there will be accumulating snowfall, but temperatures will definitely be chilly Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated with details as it gets closer.