DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay warm and breezy this weekend ahead of much cooler temperatures next week.

Weather tonight: Mainly clear, mild

Overnight Friday into Saturday, Denver will stay under a mainly clear sky. Temperatures will stay about 5 degrees above average and only fall to around 50 degrees in the metro.

Weather tomorrow: Warm and breezy

Sunshine returns on Saturday and will aid in bringing highs back up to the mid- to upper 80s. Wind speeds will pick up out of the south, gusting up to 25 mph.

Looking ahead: Breezy and a cooler workweek

Sunday and Monday will look very similar to Saturday with sunshine and breezy conditions in Denver and a better chance for showers in the high country. Southerly winds will gust up to 25-30 mph on Saturday and could reach over 40 mph on Sunday.

Tuesday will be Denver’s best chance for rain showers this week, alongside a drastic drop in temperatures. Highs will go from 80 degrees on Monday to the upper 60s.

Sunshine and cooler, more fall-like temperatures will dominate the forecast for the rest of the week.