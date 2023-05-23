DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay smoky Tuesday night with scattered showers and storms in the mountains.

The wildfire smoke will improve on Wednesday as rain chances go up.

Weather tonight: Smoky

An air quality alert has been issued for the Front Range through midnight Tuesday night.

Denver will likely stay dry on Tuesday with scattered showers and storms across the mountains.

Temperatures will drop to the low 50s overnight in Denver.

Weather tomorrow: Severe storms

Wednesday will be warm on the Front Range with highs in the mid-70s. The smoke will finally improve across the eastern half of the state.

There will be scattered storms after noon that will quickly slide east from the foothills to the plains. Some storms could turn severe on the Eastern Plains, where a marginal risk is in place.

The main storm threats will be hail, strong winds, lightning and a brief heavy downpour.

Looking ahead: Stormy pattern

The stormy weather pattern will stay in place on Thursday with a high temperature of around 78 degrees.

The holiday weekend will have a chance for spotty thunderstorms each afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s.