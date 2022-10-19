DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday will be another abnormally warm and sunny day across the metro in the Denver weather forecast. Some parts of the state will also be under a red flag warning due to high fire danger.

Wednesday today: Fire danger

A large ridge of high pressure remains in control of the west.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting sunny skies in Denver with another day of abnormally warm highs in the mid-70s. The temperatures are unseasonably warm because right now the normal high should be 65 degrees.

With the unseasonably warm heat, red flag warnings are in effect for most of the eastern and northeastern plains. The National Weather Service says a red flag warning is issued when there are warm temperatures, very low humidity, and strong winds that combine to increase fire danger.

Wednesday has all those ingredients at play, the weather will be dry, warm, and have low relative humidities.

Pinpoint Weather wildfire danger on Wednesday.

The mountains stay dry and sunny with highs in the 60s.

Looking to Wednesday night, the Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting clear skies with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Weather tomorrow: Repeat day

Thursday is looking to copycat Wednesday’s weather. Skies will be sunny and highs will be in the mid-70s. The mountains stay warm and dry.

Looking down the road: Weekend storms

A strong storm system arrives on Saturday night. Gusty winds will be likely Saturday and Sunday.

Snow is likely on Sunday in elevations above 8,000 feet with 6 to 12 inches of total snow accumulation.

Forecast total snowfall through Oct. 24.

In Denver, the Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a 20% chance for rain showers with highs falling through the 60s into the 50s.

A hard freeze is possible in Denver on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday morning.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver, Oct. 19, 2022.

On Monday, a leftover rain shower is possible with highs in the 50s.

Another storm system with mountain snow is possible the following weekend on Oct. 26.