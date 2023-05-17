DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will turn cloudy and wet again Thursday into Friday. This storm system will bring less rain than last week’s showers but it will still be a cooler and wet two days with the potential for minor flooding.

Weather tonight: Late showers

Most of the scattered storms that develop Wednesday afternoon will be concentrated on the Eastern Plains and in northern Colorado.

Late Wednesday night, a round of scattered rain showers will push through the Front Range.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s overnight in Denver with mostly cloudy skies.

Weather tomorrow: Soggy Thursday

Denver and the Front Range will wake up with mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers. The best chance for rain will come Thursday afternoon, through the evening, and into early Friday morning.

Temperatures will be cooler, in the mid-60s, due to the morning clouds. If the clouds dissipate early, the afternoon rain will come in the form of scattered storms. If the clouds hold into the afternoon keeping temperatures cool, the rain will come as showers.

If thunderstorms do form and flood-prone places with already wet soil see heavy rain, there is potential for flooding.

Looking ahead: Drier weekend

Rain will stick around into the first half of Friday with scattered showers and cloudy skies.

By Friday night, rainfall totals will range from about .1 inches up to .7 inches on the Front Range with up to 1.5 inches in parts of southern Colorado.

Friday’s temperatures will stay in the mid-60s.

Drier weather will move in for the weekend with only isolated storm chances. Highs will hit the 70s on both days.

Storm chances will go up again on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.