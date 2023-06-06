DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay wet for the next week. There will be a chance for storms each afternoon, with heavy rain and lightning the main threats each day.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Adams, Arapahoe, Denver and Douglas counties and extended to 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A ground stop was also in effect for Denver International Airport.

Weather tonight: Scattered storms

Storms will push across the Front Range from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday. They will be slow-moving with heavy rain and could cause minor road flooding in low-lying areas.

Stronger storms will bring lightning and the potential for small hail. They will be spotty, meaning not everyone will see a storm Tuesday night.

Storms will clear out after 8 p.m. with clearing skies and dry conditions returning overnight. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s early Wednesday morning.

Weather tomorrow: Storms return

Wednesday’s temperatures will stay in the mid-70s. There will be a chance for scattered storms in the afternoon and evening.

Similar to Monday and Tuesday, there is not a threat for storms to turn severe with large hail and strong wind gusts, but there will be lightning and heavy rain that could cause minor flooding.

The storm timing will be similar to Tuesday with most of the Front Range seeing chances after 3 p.m.

Looking ahead: Another stormy weekend

This week’s forecast will be another rinse-and-repeat situation, with high temperatures in the 70s each day and scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Denver has already seen over an inch and a half of rain in the first week of June, and the wet pattern is staying around.

The two potentially drier days in the forecast will be Friday and Saturday, with more spotty storm conditions.