DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather has been cold and snowy for the last several weeks. Finally, warmer temperatures and dry conditions are moving in for the rest of the week.

Morning low temperatures on Tuesday fell to minus 7 degrees in Denver, but places like Craig. in northwest Colorado, saw temperatures as low as minus 41 degrees.

Weather tonight: Single-digit low temps

Under clear skies, it will be another cold night on the Front Range, but not nearly as cold as the last two days. Temperatures will reach about 7 degrees in Denver Wednesday morning.

Weather tomorrow: Warmer with sunshine

Temperatures on Wednesday will reach the upper 30s in Denver with sunshine and dry conditions.

With highs climbing above freezing, some of the snow that is left behind from the last few days will finally be able to melt.

Looking ahead: Back to the 40s

Dry and sunny weather will stay in the forecast through the weekend. Temperatures will return to the 40s by Thursday and continue into early next week.

Denver’s average high temperature this time of year is 44 degrees.

Another chance for snow showers will return to the Front Range on Monday.