DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay sunny with above-normal temperatures for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Weather tonight: Clear, mild

Denver will stay under a mainly clear sky. Low temperatures will stay mild and fall to the mid-40s, which is almost 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, warmer

Thursday will be sunny and warmer. High temperatures in Denver will climb to 80 degrees, which is about 15 degrees warmer than normal.

Looking ahead: More sun and warmth

On Friday, sunshine will keep temperatures climbing to the lower 80s. This is not only 20 degrees above normal but in record range.

The record high temperature for Oct. 20 in Denver is 83 degrees, set in 1950, and right now it looks like Denver will just be 1 degree shy of tying that record.

A weak system will move through this weekend but will come through dry. This will help temperatures to fall to lows into the mid-40s and highs in the mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday, which is around 10 degrees warmer than normal.

Monday looks similar, with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid-70s.

Another front moves through late Monday into Tuesday and will bring with it cooler air and the next chance for showers.