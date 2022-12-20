DENVER (KDVR) — It will be the calm before the storm in the Denver weather forecast before an arctic cold front brings snow and dangerously low temperatures. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Weather today: Mild with clouds

Tuesday will see highs in the mid-40s. It will be mild with some cloud cover and dry conditions. This will be the calm before a storm moves in and brings snow and extreme cold.

Looking ahead: Snow, dangerous cold

The mountains will be the first to see snow- some late tonight and most by early Wednesday morning. By Wednesday evening, snow moves in from north to south as the cold front moves in, bringing a drastic temperature drop. The metro will be about 42 degrees at 2 p.m. Wednesday. By 7 p.m., temperatures will drop to the single digits.

The wind chill will be the most dangerous part of this storm system.

Denver could see a wind chill of almost 40 degrees below zero, while the wind chill on the Eastern Plains could drop to 50 below zero. Wind gusts will be up to 40-45 mph in some areas.

The wind chill watch is in effect from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. Friday for the Denver metro area, Front Range and Eastern Plains.

Late Wednesday into Thursday morning will bring the biggest road impacts because of snow.

The Front Range and Eastern Plains can expect to see 1-4 inches of snow, with higher accumulation possible in some areas. The mountains could see 2-8 inches of snow.

After 7 a.m. Thursday, the snow will break apart quickly and sunshine returns. But the cold remains, with subzero temperatures in the forecast until a rebound on Friday and more warming into the holiday weekend.