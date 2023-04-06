DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will heat up for the next few days, reaching near or at record-high temperatures by the beginning of next week.

A warm and dry pattern will settle in for the next seven days in Denver and across most of Colorado.

Weather tonight: Clear, calm

It will be clear and calm overnight on the Front Range, with the morning low in Denver dropping to 26 degrees.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, mild

Temperatures will heat up to the mid-60s on Friday with sunshine, dry conditions and breezy winds.

Looking ahead: 80 degrees next week

The weather this weekend will be great for people who are spending time outside. Temperatures will hit the upper 60s on both Saturday and Sunday with dry weather on both days.

Next week will be even warmer, with temperatures hitting 80 degrees for the first time this year on Tuesday. The record high on both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in jeopardy.