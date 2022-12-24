DENVER (KDVR) — After incredibly cold temperatures, we are slowly warming back above freezing in the Denver weather forecast.

Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast has high temperatures in the low 50s by Christmas. The Pinpoint Weather team predicts the mild trend to last for several days.

Weather today: Warming up

We start with some clouds this morning and then turn sunny in the afternoon. Forecast highs reach seasonal levels in the low to mid-40s.

While the eastern half clears out the clouds, the western keep them around and some light snow showers for the high country.

Weather tonight: Great conditions for Santa

Mostly clear skies and seasonal chill for Santa and the reindeer to fly through.

Light snow showers continue for some of the high country.

Weather tomorrow: Nice holiday

A touch warmer tomorrow for Christmas, in the low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

To the west, staying seasonal with light snow showers.

Looking ahead: Mild temperatures stick around

The weather outlook is mild with more 50-degree temperatures into early next week. The warmest day will be Tuesday with some communities reaching the low 60s.

The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking the next chance of snow showers for Denver arriving with the next cold front on Thursday, which will return temperatures to seasonal levels in the low to mid-40s.