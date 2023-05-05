DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather has been windy throughout Friday afternoon with isolated showers on parts of the Front Range. A 10% chance of an isolated shower or storm will stay in place through the weekend.

Weather tonight: Storms move out

Showers and storms will clear out Friday evening as partly cloudy skies stay in place overnight. Temperatures will fall into the low 40s on the Front Range early Saturday morning.

Weather tomorrow: Mild weekend

Temperatures will stay in the 70s through the weekend with a 10% chance for an isolated storm each afternoon. Most places will stay dry.

Looking ahead: Stormy next week

Monday and Tuesday will be dry and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Storm chances will go up to 20% on Wednesday and Friday and 40% on Thursday with temperatures staying in the 70s.