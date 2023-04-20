DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay cool and unsettled for most of the next week. There are only two dry days in the seven-day forecast on Sunday and Thursday.

Weather tonight: Chilly temps

Tonight will be partly cloudy and calm on the Front Range. Temperatures will fall to about 30 degrees in Denver overnight.

Weather tomorrow: Rain showers

Temperatures will stay in the low 50s on Friday in Denver. The morning will start off dry with rain shower chances by the afternoon.

By Friday night as temperatures get cold enough, the rain showers will transition to snow showers. Snow will fall overnight into Saturday morning.

Looking ahead: Rain, snow chance

Saturday morning will have light, scattered snow showers that will end by midday Saturday.

Snowfall totals will stay under half an inch on the Front Range, and will likely only accumulate on the cooler elevated surfaces.

There will be no travel impacts in the lower elevations but roads could turn slick in the mountains where 1 to 6 inches of snow is possible.

Sunday will be dry in Denver with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of around 60 degrees.

Scattered rain showers will move back in to start off next week. Temperatures will cool to the 40s and 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.