DENVER (KDVR) — The chance for a few showers will stick around Denver’s weather forecast this weekend alongside cooler temperatures.

Weather today: Cloudy, some showers

Saturday will start with a partly sunny sky. More clouds plus a few afternoon showers will keep temperatures a little cooler, but seasonal in the mid to upper 80s.

Weather tonight: Clearing, seasonal

Evening thunderstorms will clear, and so will most of the clouds. Denver will be left with a partly cloudy sky and low around 60 degrees. There will be a few stronger wind gusts reaching around 20-25 mph.

Looking ahead: Sunny and warmer workweek

Sunday, a cold front will aid in bringing back the chance for showers and dropping temperatures to around 80 degrees.

Cooler temperatures maxing out near 80 will stick around the forecast on Monday alongside the slight chance for a shower or isolated thunderstorm. Starting Tuesday, Sunshine will come back in full force. This will help to boost temperatures to the upper 80s and lower 90s, which is much more seasonal for this time of year.