DENVER (KDVR) — There will be a few passing gusty thundershowers in Denver weather early Thursday evening. The chance is low and most passing showers will produce more wind than rain. There are additional chances for afternoon storms heading into the weekend according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Low rain chances for the week ahead

Weather tonight: Passing gusty showers

Showers and thunderstorms will quickly head east through the evening hours before ending. Skies will slowly clear overnight and there will be a gentle breeze. Temperatures will be comfortable in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees in metro Denver. There will be cooler overnight lows in the 40s through the Colorado mountains.

Overnight low temperatures by early Friday morning

Weather tomorrow: Isolated storm chances

Friday will bring more of the same with morning sunshine followed by increasing clouds and a few passing thunderstorms. The rain chances remain low as storm coverage will be very spotty. Some storms can produce gusty wind with little rain. Temperatures look to warm to near seasonal levels in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Forecast highs across Colorado on Friday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Weekend rain then drying out

The weekend will start off in a similar fashion with only isolated gusty storms during the afternoon and early evening on Saturday. The rain chances increase slightly on Sunday with a few more storms possible. Monday will have another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Dry days look to return starting on Tuesday and lasting through the end of next week. Temperatures will return to seasonal levels in the upper 80s for Denver and the Front Range. The warmest day appears to be Wednesday with highs reaching the low 90s.