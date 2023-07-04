DENVER (KDVR) – Severe storms are expected along the Front Range Tuesday afternoon and evening with mild highs in the lower 80s.

Weather today: Strong storms

Sunshine is here early with highs climbing into the lower 80s, before storms move in.

Storms will arrive early Tuesday afternoon and linger with a few rounds of storms into the evening and early overnight hours.

The Fourth of July will be a stormy day with high temperatures.

Most of the eastern half of the state is under a slight risk for severe weather Tuesday, which means a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. The risk is for large hail, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado.

There is a slight and marginal risk for severe storms across most of the state on July 4.

Weather tonight: Lingering showers

Cloudy skies and spotty showers/storms stick around just after midnight. Clouds stick around through Wednesday morning with lighter winds and lows in the middle 50s.

The night of July 4 will be cool with more storms.

Looking ahead: Cool Wednesday, then drier weekend

Wednesday is cooler as highs struggle to get out of the upper 60s with extra clouds. Storms are possible in the afternoon, but severity should be limited with cooler temperatures. Thursday is back to the low 80s with small afternoon storm chances.

Storms linger for a couple days after the Fourth of July.

Friday rounds out the workweek with more sunshine, highs in the middle 80s and afternoon storm chances. Saturday begins the weekend with even smaller storm chances and partly cloudy skies. Highs are in the mid-80s Saturday, then top out in the upper 80s on Sunday. Sunday and Monday have plenty of sunshine with warm highs in the middle 80s Monday.