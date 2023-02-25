DENVER (KDVR) — After a long strech of below freezing temperatures, Denver’s weather finally starting to warm up and just in time for the weekend – the Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting highs to reach the 50s across metro Denver.

Weather today: Mild start to the weekend

It will be fairly quiet across Colorado today but winds will be strong for the SE corner through the weekend. The rest of us will be gusty, around 10 – 30 mph.

The mountains will get a break from the snow in most locations. A few snow showers may develop over the San Juan mountains in southwest Colorado, but little accumulation is expected.

Along the Front Range and in Denver, there will be morning sunshine followed by some afternoon clouds. Temperatures look to warm into the 50s in the city but will be colder to the north and east of downtown.

Tomorrow: Mountain snow, Denver shower

Another round of snow and wind returns to the Colorado high country on Sunday. Roads could be a challenge, especially late in the day. Keep that in mind if you are traveling the higher passes. There will be several inches of accumulation, and with wind gusts at times, visibility could drop.

It is possible that a brief rain or snow shower could skip off the foothills and reach Denver and the Front Range. The chance is low. And, with mild afternoon readings, it won’t last long.

Looking ahead: More wind and midweek storm

There is another low chance for a rain or snow shower arriving in the middle of next week. The timing is split between sometime Wednesday or Thursday.

The storm does not appear to have much moisture, is not cold and looks to be too far south to have much of an impact on Denver. But it is the start of March, which is Denver’s snowiest month, so it will need to be watched.