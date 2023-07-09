DENVER (KDVR) — Warmer and drier conditions finish off the weekend and start next week.



Weather today: Sunny and warm

Sunday will be the start of a dry and warmer pattern. Denver will warm up to the mid-80s thanks to a mostly sunny skies.

Only a stray shower, 10% chance, possible in the afternoon but most to all of us are staying dry.

Looking ahead: Sunny and hot

Sunny and hot weather will be in the forecast for the start of the workweek.

High temperatures in the low 90s Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, which is right on track with normal for this time of year.

There is a slight chance for a storm Monday afternoon and evening but the better chance for thunderstorms will hold off until Friday and Saturday, bringing cooler temperatures for next weekend.