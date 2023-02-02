DENVER (KDVR) — Denver and the Front Range will have plenty of sunshine Thursday with seasonal highs back in the middle 40s. Temperatures continue to climb slowly into the start of the weekend in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Lots of sunshine

The sunny skies will stay across most of the state Thursday with the warmest highs the metro has seen in 17 days. Highs will top out in the middle 40s in Denver with light winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for Feb. 2.

Weather tonight: Clear skies

Skies will be clear Thursday night as lows dip back to seasonal highs around the 20-degree mark. Winds will be light overnight and with clear skies, it’ll be a nice morning to check out the green comet in our northeast sky.

Pinpoint Weather: Nightly forecast for Feb. 2.

Looking ahead: Warming before Monday mountain snow

Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for Friday afternoon as high temperatures reach the 50-degree mark. The mild weather sticks around through the weekend with abundant sunshine.

High temperatures will make it into the upper 40s and may even be near 50 degrees over the weekend.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend forecast for Feb. 4-5.

Monday morning will see snow pushing into the higher elevations with extra clouds across the Front Range. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler along the Front Range with highs in the lower 40s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Feb. 2.

Sunny skies are back for Tuesday and Wednesday with seasonal highs in the low 40s.