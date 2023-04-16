DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will transition from showers to sunshine and warmer temperatures through Tuesday. Wind will also pick up each day, meaning high fire danger.

Weather today: Seasonal sunshine

After a cool start to the day, sunshine warms Denver to seasonal highs in the mid-60s.

Not as windy as yesterday but still a breeze around.

Looking ahead: High fire danger before showers

The warming and windy trend continues through Tuesday – main concern will be the high fire danger.

Unsettled weather returns midweek through Friday with showers and cooler temperatures.

We look to stay cool for next weekend but back to sunshine and dry skies.