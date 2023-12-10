DENVER (KDVR) — While Saturday was on the cooler side of things, Sunday’s temperatures bump back up into the upper 40s and lower 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Weather today: Partly cloudy, warmer and windy

We have some clouds lingering this morning in the metro area, but look for those clouds to slowly decrease as we push into the afternoon hours. High temperatures will max out in the upper 40s and lower 50s with winds gusting up to 20 mph.

For those along the Foothills, we still have a High Wind Warning in effect. This lasts up until 5 pm with sustained winds up to 45 mph and gusts up to 80 mph.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy, cool

Clouds build back into the region overnight as temperatures are forecasted to sink into the upper 20s near 30 degrees. Winds will be relatively calm too, coming out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Return to seasonal temperatures

Monday will look similar to Sunday with sunshine and highs around 50 degrees.

Another system will move into the area on Tuesday, bringing more clouds, colder temperatures and even the chance for flurries to Denver. With that being said there will be little to no accumulations, so the roads will be fine for your commute. Sunshine and more seasonal temperatures return to the forecast Wednesday through Friday.