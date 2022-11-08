DENVER (KDVR) — Mostly sunny skies are back Tuesday afternoon with temperatures warming up across the metro. Winds become breezy Wednesday afternoon in your Denver weather forecast as snow moves into the mountains.

Weather today: Late sunshine, warmer for Election Day

It will be a pleasant and warm day across the metro, perfect weather to head to the polls on Election Day.

After some early clouds, sunshine returns to the forecast through Tuesday afternoon. Plus, after a mild start to the day and afternoon sun, highs will top out near the 70-degree mark.

Pinpoint Weather forecast for Nov. 8.

Weather tonight: Clear, comfy

Skies over Denver stay clear Tuesday night as winds slow. The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting that temperatures will be mild in the upper 30s.

Pinpoint Weather night forecast for Nov. 8

Weather tomorrow: Mountain snow, fire weather watch in Denver

Snow arrives on the Western Slope on Wednesday morning and lingers through Wednesday night. Snowfall totals will accumulate a few inches in the mountain towns, which will help kick-start the ski season.

Pinpoint Weather snow totals as of Nov. 8.

This system will also bring breezy winds to the Front Range and the Eastern Plains. With the warmer and drier weather, there is an enhanced fire risk along the plains. A fire weather watch is in effect for Wednesday afternoon as highs reach the upper 60s in Denver.

Fire weather warning for parts of the plains on Nov. 9.

Looking ahead: Below-average temperatures

Highs on Thursday through the weekend will be cooler and below average, only making it to the middle 40s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Nov. 8, 2022, in Denver.

Winds will be slower over the weekend with mostly sunny skies.