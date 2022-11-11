DENVER (KDVR) – Most of Colorado should expect a bit of a temperature uptick this weekend ahead of what’s looking like a rather cold workweek.

Weather today: Fog and cold

Those in Denver should brace for clear skies and temperature lows that dip down into the 20s.

Colorado’s high country will stay dry and clear with temperature lows expected to hit the single digits and teens.

Additionally, areas that could be impacted by valley fog should expect some

Weather tomorrow: Sunny Saturday

Saturday will bring sunny skies across the Front Range with high clouds and wave cloudiness developing midday into the afternoon. Expect warmer highs that hover around 50 degrees.

Those in the mountains can expect increasing clouds that can be described as partly to mostly cloudy, with highs in the 30s.

Weather Sunday: ‘Freeze Eve’

The end of the weekend in Denver looks likely to be highlighted by sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s.

The mountains will stay partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping down into the 30s.

Weather next week: The arrival of cold

Overall, it’s shaping up to be a much colder week with a couple of different cold fronts arriving.

Overnight lows next week might be the coldest of the season so far with teens or colder.

On Monday, a cold front races north to south across the Front Range from midday into the afternoon. Brief highs will be in the mid-30s before they fall. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and into the night. The Foothills could see snow showers.

Tuesday looks cold with temps in the 20s and 30s, accompanied by a 20% chance for snow showers in Denver.

Another cold front hits on Friday with a chance for snow showers in Denver and colder temps in the low 30s, which will eventually fall into the 20s.