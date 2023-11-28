DENVER (KDVR) — Conditions will warm up a bit on Tuesday as highs will be a touch above average with plenty of sunshine. However, the Pinpoint Weather forecast shows cooler air and changes on the way for the second half of the week in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunny skies, warmer

Tuesday is another sunny day with dry conditions across the state, but this time, temperatures are warmer.

High temperatures in the metro area and across the plains will be in the middle to lower 50s and it will be breezy at times through the early afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily temperatures on Nov. 28

Weather tonight: Mostly clear and chilly

Chilly air moves into the mix overnight Tuesday as temperatures drop back down into the middle to lower 20s.

It could be breezy yet again with gusts up to 15 mph. Make sure to secure any loose lightweight items you may have outdoors.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight temperatures on Nov. 28

Looking ahead: Cooler temperatures in sight

A weak disturbance is set to push clouds into Denver and the Front Range, bringing cooler temperatures for Thursday and Friday. The same system will bring mountain snow showers on Thursday into Friday.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast in Denver on Nov. 28

Saturday brings a chance of rain or snow showers, but it’s only a 10% chance so most of us will remain dry.

If there is any precipitation, look for it to be south of town. Temperatures stay in the 40s on Saturday and Sunday and will turn milder on Monday of next week.