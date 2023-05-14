DENVER (KDVR) — After a cool and soggy weekend, Denver’s weather will start to warm up during the workweek with a daily chance for afternoon showers.

Weather tonight: A few more showers

Sunday night, there will be a few more scattered showers as lows fall down to the upper 40s.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with a chance of showers

Denver’s forecast will stay mainly cloudy Monday morning ahead of the chance for showers. Temperatures will reach the mid-60s, which is 10 degrees warmer than Sunday, but still 5 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: More spring showers, warmer temps for the workweek

Temperatures will climb to the 70s on Tuesday. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will start with sunshine followed by afternoon clouds, showers and a few thunderstorms.

The chance for showers and above-normal temperatures will stay in the forecast Thursday and Friday.