DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will be closer to normal on Sunday with a chance for some afternoon thunderstorms.

The workweek will start off cool and wet ahead of sunshine and the return of highs in the 90s.

Weather tonight: Clearing, seasonal

Saturday evening, thunderstorms will continue in the mountains and south of Denver.

This will be followed by clearing clouds and low temperatures falling to the 50s, which is close to normal for this time of year.

Low temperatures on Aug. 26 are mild.

Weather tomorrow: Chance afternoon thunderstorms

Sunday will start off with plenty of sunshine and a southwest breeze. This will help to boost high temperatures to the mid-80s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year ahead of an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures on Aug. 27 are mild in the 80s.

Looking ahead: Wet start to the week ahead of a warmup

The workweek will start with clouds, cooler temperatures and a widespread chance for showers and thunderstorms.

High temperatures on Monday will only reach the mid-70s, which is almost 10 degrees cooler than normal.

The work week following Aug. 27 starts out cool.

Sunshine and a warming trend returns for the middle of the week.

High temperatures will be comfortable on Tuesday and only reach the lower 80s. Then highs climb up near 90 degrees Wednesday into the start of the weekend.

The chance for afternoon thunderstorms will move back into the forecast on Friday and Saturday.