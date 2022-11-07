DENVER (KDVR) — Sunshine is back to begin the workweek in Denver with warmer temperatures. Tuesday and Wednesday are even warmer in the Denver weather forecast before mountain snow moves in early Thursday and cools things off.

Weather today: Sunny and breezy

Monday will be a beautiful start to the week with unseasonably warm temperatures back in the forecast.

Skies are clear to begin the workweek with highs topping out in the middle 60s. Winds will be stronger in the foothills, but those in the metro could see wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Pinpoint Weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 7.

Weather tonight: Extra clouds and mild

Clouds increase overnight on Monday with wind gusts dropping down. Lows will be mild with temperatures only making it into the lower 40s. The mild night means a warmer Tuesday afternoon, according to the Pinpoint Weather team.

Pinpoint Weather night forecast for Monday, Nov. 7.

Weather tomorrow: Warmest day of the week

Tuesday will be another warm day. If you have plans outside, grab those sunglasses it will be a toasty day for this time of year.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting that Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs near the 70-degree mark.

Winds can be stronger on Tuesday.

Looking ahead: Mountain snow Thursday

The sunny skies continue to stick around for Wednesday as well. The skies will help highs hit the upper 60s. Winds can also be on the stronger side for Wednesday.

Pinpoint Weather mountain snow totals for Thursday, Nov. 10.

Snow moves into the mountains on Wednesday night and lingers through Thursday night. Snow totals in the mountains can be between 2 to 6 inches. Denver looks to stay dry with this system except, the metro will see much cooler temperatures.

Highs for Thursday and Friday will only be in the middle 40s. Skies are cloudier on Thursday, but sunshine is back for the weekend. Highs on the weekend will also be cooler in the middle 40s.