DENVER (KDVR) — The city will see a mix of sun and clouds Friday with warmer highs in the upper 50s in the Denver weather forecast. Snow continues to fall across the mountains for most of the day and will stick around through Saturday as well.

Weather today: Warm in the city, snow to the west

Above-average highs will be across the Front Range and Denver Friday with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s. Winds will be lighter today as skies will be partly cloudy.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on March 10.

The mountains will see snow for the day picking up a few inches of accumulation. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect through Saturday and Sunday.

Pinpoint Weather: Mountain warnings and advisories on March 10.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and mild

A few clouds will stick around Friday night as winds become lighter.

Overnight lows will dip into the mid-30s making it a mild start to the weekend.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on March 10.

Looking ahead: Mountain snow and metro sprinkle

Snow showers stick around the higher elevations on Saturday and clear the Interstate 70 corridor in the late evening and the southern mountains by Sunday morning.

Denver will have a small chance for a sprinkle through the afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend forecast on March 11-12

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s. Sunday is also partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the middle 40s.

Snow wraps up later on Sunday in the mountains with up to a foot in the southwestern corner of the state.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by March 12.

Monday is closer to seasonal highs in the middle 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday is even warmer with highs reaching the middle 60s, lighter winds, and sunny skies.

More clouds are in the area on Wednesday afternoon as highs flirt with the upper 50s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast in Denver on March 10

Thursday has chances of showers and snow with cloudy skies. Highs are below average in the lower 40s.