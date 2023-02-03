DENVER (KDVR) — Denver and the Front Range will have mostly sunny skies Friday with highs near 50 degrees near the Denver International Airport and in the middle 50s near the foothills. The mild weather sticks around through the weekend with a few extra clouds in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunny and mild

Sunny skies are around for most of the day along the eastern side of the state as clouds push in across the Western Slope.

Highs will be mild by DIA nearing 50 degrees, but warmer temperatures can be seen downtown and closer to the Foothills.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for Feb. 3.

Weather tonight: Extra clouds

The clouds continue to push in Friday night with winds increasing. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph as lows dip into the middle 20s for Denver.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for Feb. 3.

Looking ahead: Comfy weekend, mountain snow Monday

Clouds stick around on Saturday morning but clear out by the afternoon as highs reach the upper 40s. Partly cloudy skies are here on Sunday with above-average highs in the upper 40s with light winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend forecast for Feb. 4-5.

Late Sunday night, snow will move into the western side of the state. Snow chances stay in the higher elevations through Monday morning with cooler temperatures.

Highs in the metro area will be in the lower 40s with partly cloudy skies. More sunshine pushes back on Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Feb. 3 in Denver.

Mid-40s are expected on Wednesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Thursday has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 40s.