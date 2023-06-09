DENVER (KDVR) — Denver weather will stay in the pattern of dry mornings followed by afternoon thunderstorms Friday. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase through the weekend.

Weather Friday: Warmer, afternoon thunderstorms

Thanks to a sunny start to the day, high temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Pinpoint Weather: Morning sunshine June 9 brings warm temperatures to the state.

However, mid-day clouds will start to build in ahead of Friday afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Pinpoint Weather: Marginal chance for severe thunderstorms June 9.

There is a marginal chance for thunderstorms to become strong to severe east of Denver and in the southeast corner of Colorado into Kansas.

Weather tonight: Showers ending, mild temperatures

Showers and thunderstorms will stick around through Friday evening and then wrap up overnight. Denver will be left with a partly cloudy sky and low temperatures falling to the 50s.

Pinpoint Weather: Cool overnight temperatures after storms June 9.

Looking ahead: Cooler weekend with more showers

Saturday will continue this pattern of a mostly sunny start to the day followed by afternoon clouds, then showers and thunderstorms.

Pinpoint Weather: Storm chances increase over the weekend, with warmer temperatures around the corner.

The chance for showers will linger into Saturday and limit high temperatures to the mid to upper 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will both start with partly cloudy conditions, followed by afternoon thunderstorms. This will be followed by a warming trend through the week thanks to a mostly sunny start to the day.