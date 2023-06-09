DENVER (KDVR) — Denver weather will stay in the pattern of dry mornings followed by afternoon thunderstorms Friday. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase through the weekend.
Weather Friday: Warmer, afternoon thunderstorms
Thanks to a sunny start to the day, high temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.
However, mid-day clouds will start to build in ahead of Friday afternoon and evening thunderstorms.
There is a marginal chance for thunderstorms to become strong to severe east of Denver and in the southeast corner of Colorado into Kansas.
Weather tonight: Showers ending, mild temperatures
Showers and thunderstorms will stick around through Friday evening and then wrap up overnight. Denver will be left with a partly cloudy sky and low temperatures falling to the 50s.
Looking ahead: Cooler weekend with more showers
Saturday will continue this pattern of a mostly sunny start to the day followed by afternoon clouds, then showers and thunderstorms.
The chance for showers will linger into Saturday and limit high temperatures to the mid to upper 60s.
Monday and Tuesday will both start with partly cloudy conditions, followed by afternoon thunderstorms. This will be followed by a warming trend through the week thanks to a mostly sunny start to the day.