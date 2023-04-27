DENVER (KDVR) — Afternoon sunshine helps to bring warmer weather to the metro on Thursday before evening showers and some overnight snow arrive in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: More sunshine before evening shower

Morning clouds will clear leading to afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 60s on Thursday.

Winds will become breezy during the second half of the day with evening showers.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on April 27.

Weather tonight: Rain and snow showers

The rain can switch over to snow in the foothills with mostly rain in the metro. Winds stay brisk overnight Thursday with lows in the lower 30s and cloudy skies.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on April 27.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for the foothills from Thursday evening through early Friday morning with 3 to 8 inches of snow expected.

Pinpoint Weather: Advisories on April 27.

Looking ahead: Warming up through weekend and next week

Snow and rain will clear through Friday morning, but breezy winds linger keeping us cooler. Highs on Friday will only be in the lower 50s, but we’ll bump back up to the upper 60s on Saturday.

The weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies with highs near the 70-degree mark.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on April 27.

The next workweek kicks off with highs near 70 and sunny skies.

Partly cloudy skies move in for the middle of the workweek with highs reaching into the middle 70s. There is a small chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.