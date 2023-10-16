DENVER (KDVR) — The entire state of Colorado will have plenty of sunshine on Monday, helping temperatures climb to above-average highs. Denver weather gets even warmer this week.

Weather today: Plenty of sunshine

The workweek starts off with mainly sunny skies across the front range. Highs top out in the low 70s in Denver with light winds. Temperatures are above average for Monday afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather forecast for sunny skies in Denver on Oct. 16, 2023 (KDVR)

Weather tonight: Skies are clear

Clear skies stay overnight on Monday as winds remain light. Low temperatures on Monday night will also be mild and above average in the middle 40s.

Pinpoint Weather Monday forecast in Denver on Oct. 16, 2023 (KDVR)

Looking ahead: Staying dry and warm

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week bringing highs in the low 80s and mainly sunny skies.

Wednesday is also a nice afternoon with highs in the lower 70s and plenty of sunshine.

Thursday is a comfortable day with highs in the upper 70s and abundant sunshine.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver, Oct. 16, 2023 (KDVR)

Friday will finish the workweek with mostly sunny skies that help highs climb into the upper 70s.

The weekend will be comfortable with highs in the middle 70s and mainly sunny skies.