DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will enter a pattern of warmer and drier conditions for the end of the weekend and the start of next week.

Weather tonight: Clouds clearing

Showers and thunderstorms will wrap up this evening and clouds will clear out Saturday night. Low temperatures will fall to near 50 degrees, which is close to normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and warmer

Dry, sunny weather will move in on Sunday. This will help temperatures climb to the mid-80s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Sunny and more seasonal workweek

Sunshine and warmer weather will stick around for Juneteenth on Monday and into Tuesday. On both days, high temperatures will climb to the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-80s, followed by the chance for showers and thunderstorms.