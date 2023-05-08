DENVER (KDVR) — The Mile High City and the Front Range will see partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower on Monday in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Warm with sun, clouds

After a sunny start to the day Monday, a few clouds will build in through the second half.

There is the chance for a spotty shower during the afternoon as high temperatures climb into the middle 70s.

Weather tonight: Clearer skies

Skies will clear overnight Monday with lighter winds. Lows will dip into the middle 40s with showers clearing quickly.

Looking ahead: Midweek rain chances

Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer, topping out in the upper 70s. There is a chance for some late-day storms from the Front Range to the Eastern Plains.

Wednesday is still in the middle 70s with partly cloudy skies. Storm chances are higher later on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours. Rain can also linger overnight.

Thursday looks like a wet day with showers through the afternoon and evening. Denver could see a spotty storm as highs top out in the middle 60s.

Friday will bring more sunshine and mild highs in the low 70s. There is a small chance of a late-day shower or storm.

The weekend will be just above average in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. There are also small chances for showers and storms over the weekend.