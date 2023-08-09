DENVER (KDVR) — The chance for rain in the Denver weather forecast is on the low side for the coming days. There will be a slight increase in showers and thunderstorms by the end of the weekend and early next week.

Things remain in good shape for moisture, as precipitation is running ahead for the month of August and is well above the average for an entire year’s rain, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Latest rain totals for Denver

Weather tonight: Clear and comfortable

There will be some high clouds drifting across the state overnight Wednesday. The wind will be light.

Temperatures will be cool and comfortable, with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s in metro Denver and an even cooler and refreshing 40s in the Colorado mountains.

Forecast overnight low temperatures by Thursday monrning

Weather tomorrow: Dry and warmer

Thursday starts in Denver with sunny skies followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon.

There is a low chance that a few showers and thunderstorms could develop over the mountains. As those clouds drift across Denver and the Front Range, a spotty shower with gusty wind could result. Overall, the chance of rain in Denver is very low.

Forecast high temperatures across Colorado Thursday afternoon

Looking ahead: Low chances for weekend rain

Temperatures stay near the seasonal average of 89 degrees in Denver for most of the next week. The exception will be on Sunday and Monday, when rain chances will increase slightly with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The chance for rain decreases on Tuesday as the weather starts to dry out again by the middle and later part of next week. Temperatures could rise closer to 90 degrees by Wednesday.