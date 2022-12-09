DENVER (KDVR) — The forecast will be mild and dry for Denver’s weather this weekend before a snowstorm moves across the state with accumulating snow, gusty wind and much colder temperatures. The Pinpoint Weather team is watching closely for impacts to travel, especially early and late on Tuesday.

Weather tonight: Clear, cold

Skies will be clear across the state with much less wind expected overnight. Temperatures will be cold, with readings in metro Denver in the teens to near 20 degrees.

There will be single digits in the Colorado mountain towns and even some below-zero readings in the high mountain valleys like Gunnison and Alamosa.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and dry weekend

High pressure will be moving across Colorado, providing the Front Range with abundant sunshine and mild afternoon temperatures for this time of year in Denver. The average high is around 44 degrees.

On Saturday, the forecasted high will be near 50 degrees. Sunday will be even warmer, with a reading close to 60 degrees. The warm temperatures will make for great tailgating weather for the Broncos versus Chiefs game at Mile High.

Looking ahead: Storm brings cold, some snow

The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking a storm swinging down the west coast that will turn toward Colorado, starting out west late on Sunday and arriving closer to metro Denver and the Front Range very late on Monday into Tuesday.

The exact track of the center of low pressure will determine what areas see deep snow. Right now the track does not favor heavy snow for Denver. The northerly track will impact the northeast plains with higher snow totals. However, the Front Range will feel the colder temperatures along with some gusty wind.

The snow will end later on Tuesday as the storm system lifts into the Midwest. This storm will create travel problems for the middle of the country for days, with snow and wind.

Denver’s temperatures will remain in the cold 30s for the remainder of next week, despite the return of sunny skies and dry conditions.