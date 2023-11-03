DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay dry with above-average temperatures through the weekend. The next chance for showers and a cooldown will move in by the middle part of next week.

Weather tonight: Mainly clear

On Friday night, Denver will stay under a mainly clear sky. Temperatures will be cool and fall to the mid-30s.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, mild

The weekend will start with plenty of sunshine. This will help temperatures on Saturday to climb to the mid-60s, which is almost 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Warm before midweek cooldown

On Sunday, Denver will see a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will climb to the lower 70s, which is about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The workweek will start with a mainly sunny sky and slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will climb to the mid-60s on Monday but drop to the lower 60s on Tuesday.

Tuesday night into Wednesday, a system will come through bringing the next chance for showers followed by much cooler temperatures. Highs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will only reach around 50 degrees.