DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will heat up into the weekend with sunshine and dry conditions on the Front Range.

If you’ve been waiting for a warm and dry weekend in Denver, then you will like this week’s forecast.

Weather tonight: Cool night

It will be a clear and dry night across the state. Temperatures will fall into the mid-20s overnight in Denver.

Weather tomorrow: Temps hit the 50s

Saturday will be a beautiful day to spend time outside with sunshine, mild temperatures and dry weather. Winds will be breezy in spots during the afternoon.

Denver’s afternoon high temperature will reach around 50 degrees.

Looking ahead: Snow chance next week

Sunday will stay warm and dry in the lower elevations with temperatures reaching the upper 40s. The mountains will see scattered snow showers return on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will reach the low to mid-50s in Denver with sunshine and dry conditions.

The next chance for snow across the state will push in on Wednesday. This storm system could bring snow showers to the Front Range and will likely cool temperatures into the 30s.

It is still too far out to know the exact timing and snowfall totals but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as the system gets closer.