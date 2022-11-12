DENVER (KDVR) – Enjoy the warm-up this weekend before a big crash in temperatures to start the work week.

Weather today: Sunny and warmer

Saturday will start off with sunshine and temperatures reaching into the low 50s which is still below average, but it’ll be the warmest day of the week with Colorado under a cold air mass.

You should look for clouds to build in throughout the day and light wind.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny ahead of temp drop

Sunday will be partly sunny with a bit of a breeze before the possibility of flurries Sunday night, but the impact looks to be pretty minimal.

As the National Weather Service in Boulder puts it, “an unimpressive chance of light snowfall.”

Looking ahead

Monday brings cold air with highs only in the mid-30s and overnight lows in the low teens.

We’re watching for a chance for snow Tuesday, but as of right now it looks fairly light.