Warm Thursday ahead, snow chance arrives Friday afternoon

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a mild and dry few days in Denver and the pattern will continue into Thursday. Highs will hit the mid-50s Thursday afternoon with sunshine and dry conditions.

A weak cold front will push through Colorado on Friday, cooling high temperatures in Denver to 44 degrees. There will be scattered snow showers that develop Friday afternoon and evening on the Front Range.

Totals will be small with this storm with most places seeing fewer than 2 inches of snow. Parts of the foothills and Palmer Divide could see pockets of accumulation up to 3 inches.

With most of the snow falling during Friday afternoon and evening, the evening commute could be slow-going. Dry weather moves back in by early Saturday morning.

The weekend will be dry with temperatures warming to the 50s again on Sunday.

Valentine’s Day will reach around 60 degrees in Denver Monday afternoon with sunshine and dry weather. Another chance for snow is possible on the Front Range mid-next week.